Middleton one step closer to choosing new police chief

The city of Middleton is one step closer to selecting a new police chief. The Middleton Police Commission hosted a public forum Wed. night allowing for people to listen to the three candidates answer questions.

Attendees were able to rate each candidates' answers to the six questions asked.

The three candidates include: Troy Hellenbrand, a current Middleton police officer serving as interim chief, Kenneth Clary, the Area Commander for the Iowa State Patrol, and Kevin Warych, the Commander of Operations for the Green Bay Police Dept.

Middleton City Administrator Mike Davis said it is important to allow people who live in town to hear from the candidates.

"As evidence by our past, our recent past, with the active shooter incident and so many more activities, the police are the ambassadors in the community and on the street," he said.

Davis said the police commission will begin deliberations Wed. night and the final choice should be announced in the coming weeks.