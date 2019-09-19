Middleton police chief asks for common sense gun laws a year after Paradigm workplace shooting

One year after four people were hurt when an employee at Paradigm started shooting in the office, the Middleton police chief is asking for more action to be taken on gun laws.

In the statement, Chief Charles Foulke said the Paradigm shooter was not allowed to legally get a gun, but was able to do so through a loophole, in a method called building ghost guns.

"When I became a police officer 38 years ago, I swore an oath to protect the Constitution and protect the members of my community, " Foulke said. "I believe that closing gun law loopholes and enacting common sense gun laws on a federal and state level support those responsibilities that I take so seriously."

Foulke also called on federal and state lawmakers to take action on gun laws, that he said are supported by a majority of our citizens and do not infringe on people's rights.

"I wrote a letter to the community a year ago, after the Middleton shooting. I commented that we cannot let this be the new normal," said Foulkes. "How profoundly mistaken I was. It is the new normal, and it is not acceptable. Elected officials, you have the power to make a difference, now have the courage."

The full statement can be read below.