Middleton police investigating reports of students sharing nude photos

The Middleton Police Department is investigating reports that students at Middleton High School are sharing nude pictures of classmates.

Middleton Police Captain Jeremy Geiszler pointed out that the students were under 18 years old. He said their investigators are working with the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District to identify both the students who were sharing the images as well as the victims in the photos.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, Geiszler added.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Middleton Police Department's School resource Officer at 608-829-9665.