Middleton police renew call for help to find man missing since 2017

Middleton Police are still searching for man who mysteriously disappeared in 2017.

John J. Balistreri was last seen in the 1600 block of Maple Street on the morning of Sept.15, 2017. He has not been seen or heard from since, police say.

Balistreri’s family and the Middleton Police are still asking for the public’s help in trying to locate him.

If anyone has information on Balistreri’s disappearance they are asked to contact Detective Dan Jones at 608-824-7322 or Detective Sergeant Darrin Zimmerman 608-824-7326.

