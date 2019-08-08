Middleton police search for suspect after robbery at hair salon

Middleton police are searching for suspects after a man robbed a hair salon Thursday.

Police say officers were called for a report of a robbery at Today’s Trends Salon on University Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the man implied he had a gun, and took off with cash.

The suspect is described as having a thin build, stubbly gray facial hair wearing a gray tank top, black athletic shorts and a blue bandanna on his forehead. He is also missing a lower left tooth.

Witnesses say the suspect left the salon in a green hatchback vehicle which was parked near the business on Mayflower Drive.

If you know where the suspect might be, you are asked to contact Middleton police at 608-824-7300.

