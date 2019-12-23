Middleton police search for suspicious vehicle that followed teen

The Middleton Police Department is searching for a SUV suspected of following a teen girl Monday morning.

According to a post on Middleton PD's Facebook page, a vehicle described by the teen as a “shiny” black Chevy SUV with tinted windows and Wisconsin license plates was following her in the area of Harmony Way & Duany Drive. The teen told officers the SUV continued to follow her through the neighborhood and up High Road to the area of Misty Valley before leaving the area.

The incident happened between 9:20 and 10:00am Monday morning. The driver was described as a white man, approximately 45-55 years old with dark, shorter hair.

If you have any information, please call or text the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.