Middleton releases trick-or-treat hours, tips when out at night

City of Middleton trick-or-treating hours are set for 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 31st, 2019.

Middleton police recommend:

• ONLY go to homes with porch lights on

• Know your kids route

• Take a flashlight

• Be sure costumes, shoes & treat bags are safe

• Remind kids not to enter strangers' homes or cars

• Set rules about not eating treats until kids get home & be sure to inspect all treats before allowing kids to eat them

• Candy that has been opened should be thrown away & any homemade treats or fruit should be inspected closely

• Remember drivers have a hard time seeing people, especially at dusk

• Never cross the street from between parked cars

• Watch open flames f rom jack -o-lanterns as they can catch costumes & long wigs on fire

• Make sure that fake knives, swords & guns are made from cardboard or other flexible materials to avoid accidental injury or worse, have them mistaken for the real thing!