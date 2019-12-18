Middleton server gets $800 tip

C's Bakery has seen it's fair share of big tips, but nothing like the one Sara Henke got on Sunday.

Henke is a junior at Middleton High School that works as a server and a CNA as she maintains perfect grades. On Sunday, she waited on a table of nine women that gave her a pleasant surprise of a 800 percent tip when they gave her back the bill.

"I was shocked. It is definitely out of the ordinary," Henke said.

C's owner, Donna Christen, says she has seen big tips but nothing as much as $800. The group of women told her they each brought $100 to breakfast, and had one person pay for the bill while the rest put their $100 towards the server's tip. Christen says, "it couldn't go to a sweeter gal."

The money is coming at a good time. Henke needs to get her car repaired after getting into her first car accident two weeks ago.

"Yeah, some of it will help cover the costs," Henke said about her car repair.

She started working at C's two years ago as a cashier. She has started to get to know the regular customers and enjoys her job but has aspirations to get into the medical field one day.

As for the nine women that gave her the tip, they call themselves the "Bishop Breakfast Santas." They told Henke they hope to keep this act of kindness going into next holiday season.