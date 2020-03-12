Middleton students told to stay home on the two days before Spring Break

Middleton Cross Plains School District is switching next Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, to staff professional work days, meaning students will not be in class those two days, the district announced in a letter to families.

The district plans to use that time to prepare for any potential closings following its week-long Spring Break, which starts March 23. That means students will not be in session between March 19 and March 29.

The schools will remain open for those two extra days that students have off, however. They will be treated as staff professional development/work days, the district explained. It plans to use that time to make sure teachers are prepared should the district need to switch to online learning following the break.

Staff members also want to ensure they have the resources in place in case the potential online learning lasts for a while.

The district’s IT department is busy making sure they have devices available for students by Wednesday, March 18, the day before they go home for more than a week. To make sure families are prepared the district is asking parents to complete a short survey by Monday, March 16.

The survey can be found online here.

