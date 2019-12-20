Middleton students voice support for sexual assault victims in walkout

Dozens of Middleton High School students walked out of their classes Friday to voice their support for victims of sexual harassment and assault.

This comes after their original walkout was canceled when someone threatened participants in an Instagram post. The Middleton Cross Plains School District also canceled classes at Middleton High School and Clark Street Community School the day after the post, on Dec. 11.

Classes resumed when law enforcement and the district felt confident there was no longer any threat to students. A suspect has not been identified.

Organizers at Friday’s walkout said their focus is getting district administrators to take a harder stance against sexual assault perpetrators, and show more support for victims.

Sophia Martin, a graduate of Middleton High School, says sexual harassment and assault is a persistent problem at the school.

"Our goal is to have the high schools be a more open and caring environment for victims of sexual assault," Martin says.

“When you speak up about anything, there will always be people speaking against you. We feel that was the case with that,” Martin said.

Martin added that she and other students are not worried about threats to their safety.

Two social workers from the district and a police officer also attended the walkout.

Perry Hibner, director of communications with the Middleton Cross Plains School District, says that student leaders have already met with district administrators, and that they will meet for a second time in early January, after winter break concludes.

“We take what they say very seriously, and we will keep looking into it. We certainly want to educate all of our students at all of our levels about claims of sexual harassment, and sexual assault,” Hibner said.

“In this day in age they want to make a difference in their lives and their futures. So for them to be out here today is very important,’” according to Hibner.