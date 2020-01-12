Middleton woman arrested for 4th OWI

A woman was arrested for her fourth OWI charge early Sunday morning in Middleton.

A Middleton Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 7600 block of Elmwood Avenue at 2:57 a.m., according to the Middleton Police Department. The driver was identified as Carla C. Scholz, 54, of Middleton.

The officer noted a strong odor of intoxicants within the vehicle. Scholz admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to operating her vehicle and was in possession of open intoxicants.

Scholz was put through field sobriety testing and was then arrested for her fourth OWI, which is a felony. Scholz was taken to the Dane County Jail where she was booked. In addition, she was cited for possession of open intoxicants.