Middleton woman arrested on 8th OWI, police say

A 56-year-old Middleton woman was arrested Tuesday evening on what would be her eighth operating while intoxicated offense, according to the Middleton Police Dept.

According to the police dept., one of its officers stopped Dawn Jessie around 5:30 p.m. after someone lodged a traffic complaint against her.

The officer reportedly could smell the intoxicants and found open containers in the vehicle. Police say Jessie admitted to drinking and having the open containers with her.

She was given a field sobriety test before being arrested. In addition to the OWI count, Jessie was also booked into the Dane Co. jail for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.