Middleton woman wins Habitat for Humanity award, transforms basement using ReStore products

Rachel Patterson calls herself a "maker.” She's talented at sewing costumes, stain glass, scrap booking, painting and more.

She was diagnosed with Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome six years ago and cannot work because of her chronic illness. According to Cleveland Clinic, POTS is a condition that affects circulation, involving the autonomic nervous system and sympathetic nervous system.

But she was determined to create a space to contribute to her family, at her own pace, on a budget, while being eco-conscious. She renovated a room in her basement with products primarily from Dane County’s ReStore shops.

"An IKEA filing cabinet that was donated and then I just spiced it up with a little bit of trim. Textured paintable wallpaper with an antique glaze. Engineered flooring for 100 dollars. That was the deal of the century," said Patterson.

Valeria Renk is the CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. She said ReStore shops make a big difference for people in Dane County.

"ReStores do a lot of different things. First, they help people reuse things that would otherwise go to the dumps. This year, we had more than 200 dump trucks full that were kept from going into the landfill and were reused. Most important, they provide the funds that we put into our homeownership for here for our homeowners here in Dane County," said Renk.

Rachel also won a Habitat for Humanity of Dane County “Project of the Year” award. For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Dane County click here.