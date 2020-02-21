Middleton High investigating forfeit that ended boys hockey team's season

In the wake of Middleton High School boys’ hockey team forfeiting its state playoff win, district officials are still piecing together how the team got to that point.

District spokesperson Perry Hibner explained the team decided to forfeit the game that it won against Sparta/Tomah, a decision that eliminated them from the tournament, over one of its players not meeting eligibility requirements.

“We work extremely hard to make sure the rules are followed. This was not a malicious attempt on the part of the athletic department or boys hockey program to circumvent the rules,” he said.

Hibner did not say what requirement the unnamed player did not meet nor did he lay out what information they had that would have left him eligible.

According to the district, the team and the athletic department asked the WIAA about the residency requirement and were told the player would not be eligible this season.

After the WIAA made its decision, Hibner said the athletic department found new information, but noted it would not have likely changed anything. That information, though, never made it to the WIAA.

“Our investigation continues to determine how this could happen,” Hibner added.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated the information about the student would have potentially changed the eligibility status. The district said it would not and the story has been changed to reflect that.