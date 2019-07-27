Midwest Fire Fest brings the heat to Cambridge

Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge kicked off today by celebrating art that's made with heat.

Cambridge is showing off the beauty of fire by giving people an inside look on art that’s created by bringing the heat.

"Pretty fantastic. I'm a big fan of fire," Matt Sumners, Atlas Barrel Company worker said.

The smell of hot metal, glass and clay filled the smoke-filled air as people got hands-on. They experienced what it feels like to create art with fire.

"We got to do a scratch title that they're just about ready to pour. We were a blacksmith for 20 minutes," Shawnee Sullivan, Cambridge resident said.

Workshops at the Fire Fest allow people to get in on the action by swinging the hammer on a hot iron to get an inside look on what it’s like to bring the heat.

"You get to try things you've never tried before, and it's an experience," Sullivan said.

It’s an experience for anyone who wants to see what fire can create. The Atlas Barrel Company viewing station showed how fire toasts and chars barrels.

It’s an old craft that demonstrators said not many people know about.

"It’s one of my favorite things to do. I got nervous the first time I did it, but people really eat it up,” Sumners said. “You light a 2,000 degree fire tornado in a small vessel, and it kind of draws the attention of people. It's really fun to actually do that."

Organizers said the fest sparks interest in the history of art in Cambridge and brings the artisan heritage back to life.

"If they [people] understand what it takes to make art, they value it more. I think our artists are undervalued,” Laurie Struss, event coordinator said. “If we can teach people what their life is like, our job has been done.”

If you missed the Fire Fest today, you still have a chance to feel the heat.

The event will start Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

