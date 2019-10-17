Midwest expected to have wetter than normal winter

Southern Wisconsin can expect to see more than average precipitation this winter, according to the latest seasonal forecast from The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) .

The forecast calls for a 40-50 percent chance of higher than normal precipitation through the December-February time frame. This doesn't necessarily correlate to higher snowfall amounts, but rather precipitation in general.



12 out of the past 15 Winters have been wetter than normal and 7 out of the past 10 Winters had more snow than normal.

The Madison area will receive on average 37" inches of snow through the months of December, January and February. Last year the Madison area received 48.1" inches during those months, which is a 26% increase from the average.

Winter temperatures are predicted to be normal for southern Wisconsin, with warmer than average temperatures expected across much of the rest of the country. Despite last Winter's polar vortex, 7 out of the past 8 Winters were warmer-than-normal. The average Madison temperature from December-February is 21.3°F. Last Winter we were below normal in February and January but well above normal in December. The last winter to average colder-than-normal temperatures was in 2013-14.

These forecast are based on several factors, one of which is The El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which is expected to be in a neutral phase this year. ENSO refers to sea surface temperatures off the equatorial coast of South America. When ocean temperatures are warmer than normal, it can cause warm and dry conditions across the Midwest. When ocean temperatures are cooler than average, it can lead to cooler and wetter conditions. A neutral phase means that we should see neither extreme cold or warmth in the Midwest this Winter.