Midwest governors including Gov. Evers work to reopen region's economy

Seven Midwest governors including Gov. Tony Evers announced that they are working together to eventually reopen the region's economy, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on businesses and residents' financial stability.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Thursday that the following governors are now coordinating in the effort: Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Pritzker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN) and Andy Beshear (KY).

"We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet," according to Whitmer in the statement.

The coordination effort starts with the states working together to find out when the best time is to open their respective economies. "We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education," according to the statement.

The governors will make that decision based on a number of factors, including:

· Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations.

· Enhanced ability to test and trace.

· Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.

· And best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

Thursday's announcement comes as Gov. Tony Evers extended the 'Safer at Home' order until May 26.