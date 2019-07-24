Midwest state leaders work to combat CWD

Midwest state leaders and conservation groups are working on new plans to tackle chronic wasting disease in local deer populations. At a two-day meeting in Madison, officials are sharing research and working on how to apply it across state lines.

"By sharing our research, best management practices, we are doing what it takes to help slow down this deadly disease," said Preston Cole, Secretary-Designee of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

One goal of the two-day meeting is working on how to make policies more consistent across the region.

"There has to be a united front in the Midwest, that we all have to be using the same practices and policies," Cole said.

The meeting also hopes to explore more ways to communicate between states when it comes to managing CWD.

"We can also leverage our resources and dollars to avoid duplication of efforts and that's smart policy," Cole said.

Representatives from various states will also share research on several topics surrounding CWD.

"We're really looking to the research realm of CWD and using those research findings to really help inform our response and management in the future," said Tami Ryan, acting director of the Bureau of Wildlife Management.

The region has been dealing with CWD for almost two decades, since it was first detected in Wisconsin in 2002. Officials said states have to work together now to stop it.

"It's way too important. This is a multi-billion dollar industry across the Great Lakes," Cole said.

The first day of the meeting on Wednesday was mainly focused on sharing research on CWD. The second day of the meeting will focus more on planning how to manage the disease collaboratively going forward.