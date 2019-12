According to multiple reports, Mike Moustakas has signed with the Cincinnati Reds.

The deal is reportedly worth four-years, $64-million.

Moustakas was traded to the Brewers from the Royals in 2018. He played a vital part in Milwaukee's run to the National League Championship Series.

In the 2018 offseason, Moustakas signed a one-year, $10-million deal to stay with the Brewers.

The "Moose" hit .255/.328/.496 with 42 home runs and 120 RBIs while in Milwaukee.