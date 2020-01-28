Vice President Mike Pence touts school choice programs in Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence praised school choice for making the Wisconsin education system stronger.

His chose Wisconsin to tout National School Choice Week on Tuesday because the state is where the private school voucher program began under former Governor Tommy Thompson.

“I was for school choice before it was cool,” Pence said, during his visit to Madison. “I watched this movement grow over the last 30 years. I’ve seen firsthand the thousands of the promising young lives it touched in my home state of Indiana,i and all across this country.”

Vice President Mike Pence was introduced by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. During both of their speeches, protesters chanted “shame” and booed from the first floor of the Capitol building.

There is a bill being introduced at the State Legislature that would phase out school choice programs.

Pence also noted Governor Tony Evers was not present at the Capitol, but had a message for him.

“Let’s make sure he hears us, we’re not going to let that happen,” said Pence. “Wisconsin, for our kids for our families, for our future, school choice is here to stay.

