Mild December weekend expected for southern Wisconsin

What you see is what you get and that means more of the same as we head into the weekend. High Pressure will be in control over the next couple of days. As this pushes to the east, temperatures will increase a few degrees each day.

Look for highs this weekend into the middle and upper 40s. Isolated 50 degree readings are possible along the stateline. While we will remain a few degrees shy of any records, this is a good 15-20 degrees above normal.

Dry conditions can be expected, but lingering low level moisture will lead to areas of fog during the overnight hours. This shouldn't be all that widespread, but something to keep an eye on if you are traveling late at night. Overall, travel through Christmas Eve looks to be excellent with little to no problems expected locally and through much of the Midwest.

White Christmas chances are basically zero despite our next weathermaker arriving by Christmas Day. With temperatures into the 40s, this means any precipitation chances would come in the form of rain showers. A more active pattern returns after Christmas with additional precipitation chances. With mild temperatures winning out, this means more rain than snow.

