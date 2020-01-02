Mild air as we head into the coldest month of the year

January is here and it's the month that typically brings the coldest air of the season to southern Wisconsin. Average highs in Madison start and end the month at 27 degrees with overnight lows at 12 degrees. Of course, the coldest of the air is in the middle of the month as temperatures drop off early on and then start to climb again by months end. Liquid precipitation comes in at 1.23 inches with 12.9 inches of snow on average. Daylight steadily increases with 50 minutes gained by months end.

The big question is what will January 2020 have in store for southern Wisconsin? Our mild temperatures and lack of December now into January snow is a result of an active southern jet stream. This is keeping the cold air locked north and west. Hard to get any real snow of consequence or major Arctic air with this kind of pattern.

This pattern looks to remain rather persistent, especially through the first half of January. This will lead to below normal temperatures across the western half of the country and above normal temperatures across the southeast. Precipitation looks to remain above normal to the northwest and southeast.

As for Wisconsin, it's a tricky forecast. With the jet stream being close to us, it really gives us equal chances of a cold/warm and wet/dry month. It will be a sit and wait kind of situation to see how storms systems develop and travel through the region. However, early indications do favor above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation through the middle of January with the forecast becoming a bit more in question as the month progresses.

