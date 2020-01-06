Mild Monday expected with highs in the 40s

JANUARY 6, 2020

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER MONDAY.

The weather will remain fairly quiet across the region for the next few days. Temperatures will be mild Monday with highs in the lower 40s. A weak trough will move through overnight. It may bring a flurry or two early Tuesday. Temperatures will drop a bit behind the trough.

Cooler air will fill in Wednesday after a cold front moves through Tuesday night. By Wednesday highs will be in the mid 20s. The next chance of precipitation arrives Thursday. It looks like that will mainly be in the form of rain.