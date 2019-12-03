Mild temperatures Tuesday before a cold front

DECEMBER 3, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will dominate the weather around here over the next several days. Today the temperatures will be milder with highs in the low and mid 40s. The wind lighter today but will pick up again tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through early Friday and bring cooler temperatures. But overall, mild temperatures and plenty of sun are expected through this week with our next chance of rain arriving on Sunday.