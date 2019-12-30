Mild weather moves out, with snow expected Monday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT MONDAY IS MEDIUM (2) DUE TO ACCUMULATING SNOW IN THE AFTERNOON AND NIGHT.

Low pressure will exit to the east Monday. This is the low pressure system that brought rain and very mild temperatures over the past weekend. On the back side of this low, we will see snow rotating through the region. Snow will accumulate Monday afternoon into the night. Totals will be higher to the north of Madison, and lower to the south. Wind will increase and become gusty Monday afternoon.

Weak high pressure will work to clear the skies Tuesday and milder temperatures are expected through the end of this week.