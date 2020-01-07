Military launched probe of Wisconsin Guard commander

Gov. Tony Evers' office says the National Guard Bureau opened an investigation into the Wisconsin National Guard's former commander this fall after he allegedly initiated an internal sexual assault investigation in violation of federal law and military regulations.

Evers spokeswoman says NGB investigators were in the middle of a months-long review of allegations Adj. Gen. Donald Dunbar's command had been mishandling sexual assault complaints when they learned Dunbar had just initiated an internal investigation even though he knew that was one of the issues investigators were probing.

The allegations went to the bureau's inspector general's office in October, which opened an investigation.