Military recruits take the oath of enlistment at Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field became symbolic to around 100 military recruits Thursday night.

They took an oath of enlistment during halftime of the Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles game.

For some who are Packers fans, taking the oath at the home of the Green and Gold meant that much more.

“It’s a crazy experience. I told all my family about it and everyone is like, ‘this is going to be a moment you are going to remember for the rest of your life,' so I am just really glad to be here," said Trevor Giese, a Green Bay native who is joining the Marines.

And although he is not a Packers fan, Jojo Crotherz of Fond du Lac said, "I felt that is was my duty to defend the American people and defend the American way of life."

Crotherz is joining the Army.

Army Lt. Col. Collin Keenan, a Milwaukee native, conducted the ceremony.