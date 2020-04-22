Waunakee milk donation drive has a hefty 1,000 gallon goal

With schools and restaurants closed due to COVID-19, some dairy farmers are struggling to sell their milk. There’s also a lot of people who lost their jobs and may be struggling to put food on the table.

Kyle Ballweg noticed both of these sad realities and decided to make a difference. Ballweg is organizing a milk donation drive to help families within the Waunakee School District.

“Every day you see images of Wisconsin farmer’s milk being dumped into their manure pits or farm fields and then in the same breath, due to the COVID virus, families are in need of food,” said Ballweg.

Ballweg owns several businesses in the area including Clear Vision Window Cleaning in Dane. Ballweg is asking the community to donate enough money for 500 gallons of milk. His companies will then match every gallon for a grand total of 1,000 gallons.

“Every gallon of milk is $4. If you donate $4, we will too. It's that simple,” his post read on Facebook.

Ballweg will buy the milk from Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus. He says helping Wisconsin farmers and families is the main objective.

“A big part of our mission was to take a Wisconsin product and a Wisconsin manufacturer of that product who we could buy that milk from and donate that back to our local community,”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Ballweg was well on his way to 500 gallons of milk donated.

“We are at 456 gallons donated by the local community in a five-day window so I don’t know, we might have to bump up our benchmarks a little bit,” he said. “It’s amazing the amount of people that have reached out,”

Ballweg will be purchasing the milk in stages and will be distributing the product from now until June 9th. Families who are part of the free and reduced meal program in Waunakee can pick up their free milk starting this Friday, April 24th at Waunakee High School form 7 until 9:30 a.m.

To donate, click here https://www.paypal.me/clearvisioncleaning

