Milk on a mission: Second Harvest receives highly-requested food pantry item

Kemps is helping out those struggling with hunger in its own backyard.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin dairy company donated nearly 500,000 milk cartons to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

The milk is part of the company’s “Giving Cow Project.” For every gallon of Kemps milk people buy at a grocery store, containers of “The Giving Cow” is donated to a food bank.

“The Giving Cow” is an eight ounce airtight carton of two percent milk that is shelf-stable for up to a year. It is pasteurized at a higher temperature and put in the special carton. The process prevents bacteria growth and eliminates the need for refrigeration and can last up to 12 months. It has the same nutrients and vitamins as refrigerated milk.

According to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, one in six children face hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin. Milk is one of the most requested items its food pantries and one of the least donated items because it requires refrigeration.

"For folks who are struggling with food insecurity, a lot of times what they can afford is not the healthiest product,” said Kris Tazelaar, Second Harvest’s Marketing and Communications Director. “If we can help them by bringing in helpful products to their table, it really is a benefit to us, it's a benefit to them, and it's honestly a benefit to the whole community."

Kemps partnered with Roundy’s for this project. “The Giving Cow” is not available for purchase at stores, and is only available at food pantries and backpack programs.

