Milk truck tips over after semi merges on Grant Co. highway, sheriff says

A semi truck forced a milk truck to roll onto its side while it tried to merge lanes in Grant County, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.

Deputies responded to the rollover on Highway 61 near Potosi on Tuesday. Dreckman says Gerald Busch was driving the milk truck north on 61 between Kelly Lane and Longbranch Road.

Witnesses said a semi truck, driven by Brian Hellerud was in the passing lane and began to merge into the right lane. They said the vehicles were against each other as the 25-year-old driver continued to merge and forced the milk truck into the shoulder, causing it to tip over.

Hellerud continued to drive on Hwy. 61 and a deputy topped the semi, says Dreckman.

Deputies said both drivers were wearing seat belts and neither were injured. The milk truck had major damage.

The crash is still under investigation.