Milky Way Drive-in opens Friday night

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WMTV) -- A vintage movie-going experience will begin Friday night in Franklin.
The Milky Way Drive-In at Ballpark Commons will open with “Onward” at 6 p.m followed by Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw at 8:45 p.m.
“If you’ve ever been to a drive-in, you’re going to appreciate the Milky Way as the real thing,” said Mike
Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons and owner of the
Milwaukee Milkmen.
The drive-in accommodates 150 vehicles and shows movies on a 40-foot LED screen.
Tickets are $35 per vehicle and can be purchased here.
The Milky Way Drive-in is open through Labor Day.