Miller Lite wants you to unfollow them on social media

Miller Lite is launching a new ad campaign designed to get people off social media and into more personal interactions.

“It’s when you’re being yourself, with your good friends and connecting over a Miller Lite. In other words, Miller Time is the original social media,” said Courtney Benedict, marketing director of the Miller family of brands. “Today’s drinkers are absorbed in their smartphones. They have friends online with whom they’ve never shared a beer, and they spend too much time watching other peoples’ lives online instead of living their own.”

On Twitter, Miller Lite unfollowed everyone and they’re encouraging their followers to unfollow them.

“We understand it’s risky for a brand today to say that we want you to unfollow us on social media when it’s one of the many ways we stay in touch with beer drinkers,” says Anup Shah, vice president of the Miller family of brands at MillerCoors. “But we value those in-person connections and are committed to inspiring people to do the same, even if that means losing a few followers along the way.”

There will also be a series of TV ads that will debut Tuesday night during game one of the World Series.

Miller Lite is brewed in Milwaukee.

