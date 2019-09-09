MillerCoors goes nationwide with hard seltzer

MillerCoors announced Monday they are expanding their line of Movo wine spritzers nationwide early next year.

The company says they made the decision to go nationwide after drinks tested well in three markets. The drinks will come in four pack cans.

“This is going to be a very big bet for MillerCoors in 2020, and it’s a great example of how we’re acting with speed to get products to market, testing them and taking those learnings and applying them,” says Sofia Colucci, vice president of innovation for MillerCoors.

The 100-calorie spritzers will be available in three flavors in March 2020: White Peach Blend, Raspberry Rosé and Blood Orange Sangria. They are 5.5% alcohol.

According to MillerCoors, Movo is hitting the market at a time when canned wine is on fire, up 92% year-to-date, according to Nielsen data.

