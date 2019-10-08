Millions of gallons of raw sewage discharged into Rock River in Dodge County

The heavy flooding that hit the city of Mayville on October 1-2 forced more than 2.25 million gallons of raw sewage to be bypassed from the city's wastewater treatment facility and into the Rock River.

Tuesday's public notice from the city of Mayville states the plant was overwhelmed by the surge of heavy rain in the area, and the discharge was aimed at preventing further property damage from the flooding.

People are being asked to use caution in the river west of the intersections of Kekoskee and Walnut Streets, as this is the location where the discharge occurred.

Anyone with concerns over the discharge is urged to call Mayville Water and Wastewater Utilities at 920-387-7906.