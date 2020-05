North Mills Street at West Dayton Street will be completely closed for paving operations on Friday, May 8 from 7 a.m. until about 5 p.m., the City of Madison announced Thursday.

West Dayton Street also continues to be closed between North Charter Street and North Park Street for construction, and is expected to reopen sometime this June.

If you are riding the Metro, find out the bus detours on the city's website here.