Milton College Reunion honors notable coaches

It has been almost 40 years since Milton College closed its doors for good in 1982. But that is not stopping alumni from honoring their own. Today, they honored former sports coaches for being an inspiration on and off the field.

Former Milton College Wildcats from classes of 1975-1980 paid a visit to their old stomping grounds to catch up on lost time and pick up where they left off.

Nearly 100 players came back to Wildcat Nation to honor their former basketball coach Dale Race, and former baseball coach Jim Johnson. They also honored their former football coach Rudy Gaddini.

Dave Bentz, former Milton College Football Player, started organizing the event in November 2018.

“Nothing of this nature had been done for him [Rudy]. So we thought it would be a great idea so we started calling people,” Bentz said.

Gaddini said it's great to be back, but it's hard to remember everyone after almost 40 years.

"I don't recognize them they look different. Unless they had a name tag, I wouldn't know who some of these guys are," Gaddini said.

Players called him a legend.

"Well it makes you feel good whenever someone says something good about ya," Gaddini said

Seven of his players went on to the NFL. He recruited the best talent he could to give the small college to create a solid football team.

"300 students. We only had 50-55 guys on a football team. That's unheard of Rudy Gaddini did a great job," Dave Krieg, former Milton College Football Player, NFL Player said.

Players told me Gaddini made it his job to be a coach on and off the field by making sure all of his players stayed on the right track.

"He pulled a lot of guys out the boneyard that really had talent, but weren't motivated to go on. He talked to them and encouraged them to take that step," Tim Casey, Former Milton College Football Captain said.

The former football players said he was more than just a coach. He was a role model and a father figure who stressed there's no 'I' in team.

“It’s been wonderful. It has been very heartwarming to be a part of this,” Bentz said. People love to come back to see Rudy because he’s been so influential in people’s lives.”

The players explained his teachings stuck with them for life.

"You can't be an individual and be a part of the team. It's like a family. If you got a family unit and someone has a problem. You pull them together you don't point the finger," Gaddini said.

Milton College Alumni said this is the first time in almost 40 years they've seen each other, and it was an experience that they'll never forget.

