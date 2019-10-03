Milton coach named Packers High School Coach of the Week

Rodney Wedig , Milton High School football team's head coach, was named Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week on Thursday.

Wedig was selected as Milton's football coach in February. He was previously the coach at Beloit Memorial High School.

Wedig recently lead the Red Hawks to victory over Stoughton on Sept. 27 With the win, Milton starts the season 6-0 for the first time since 2005.

“They had us on our heels almost the whole game,” said Wedig. “Our defense had some great red zone stops to keep us in the game. Offensively we had to change some things at halftime because they were really taking it to us. We had a great stop on the three-yard line after the half, and then went on a sixteen-play, 97-yard drive that got us back into the game. Then our defense was able to force a turnover and we scored late in the fourth quarter, and then were able to survive during overtime.”

The Red Hawks are currently leading the Badger-South Conference. They will be playing against Monroe High School on Oct. 4.

Wedig grew up in Belmont, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Belmont High School in 1985.Following high school, he attended Southwest Minnesota State, graduating in 1992.

He began his coaching career in 1995 at Almond Bancroft High School. He then became head coach at Big Foot High School in 2003.

Wedig said being named the Packers High School Football Coach of the Week is a huge honor.

"It’s a great honor for the football program, a lot of the credit goes to the assistant coaches and all of the hard work they do. We put a lot of work in during the summer; installing a brand new offense and defense really says a lot about them. I think for football in general, Milton’s a football-crazy town; I couldn’t believe it when we came out for warm-ups during homecoming and it was packed, so it’s great for the school and the community. I am personally honored, I was lucky enough to win this award back in 2003 and anytime you’re associated with Packers, it’s a great thing.”

On a weekly basis, for ten weeks throughout the high school football season, the Packers will select one high school coach as the Coach of the Week. Each honoree will be awarded several items and privileges, including a $2,000 donation to the school's football program from the Green Bay Packers, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks and the NFL.

Coach nominations can be submitted to Ryan Fencl, Football Outreach Specialist at coachoftheweek@packers.com. Submissions should include the nominee's name, address, school, phone number and reason they deserve the award.