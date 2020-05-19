Milton high school student calling for change in graduation policy

High school graduation during the Coronavirus comes with new pomp and circumstance as one Milton High School senior said their school's policy singles out non-traditional families.

"I never thought I would end the year this way. It's a little challenging, but I'm doing good with it so far,” Claudia Bills, Milton High School senior said.

Making memories at Milton High School was 18-year-old Claudia's favorite part of senior year.

"I was in color guard with the flags and we got 2nd in state this year and that was pretty cool,” Claudia said.

The biggest memory of the year was supposed to be graduation.

"Going out on stage and getting my diploma. Having everyone cheer for me," she said

She said COVID-19 threw a wrench in her plans.

"That's what I pictured, but that's obviously what it's going to be now," she said.

Milton High School gave seniors three different options on how to accept their diploma. Those options were detailed in an email sent to students on May 12. One option allows students to receive their diploma in person with up to four parents for a photo opportunity. The graduation itself will be virtual with a limited number of staff members.

Claudia said she wanted her mom, grandma and two aunts to attend.

"They are my family and when I graduate I want them to be by my side because they have been for the last 18 years," Claudia said.

Claudia and her mom reached out to the school administration, including the superintendent and principal. They shared the email exchanges with NBC15 and asked the administration for an exception to include her grandma and two aunts.

"He wrote back to me and said 'no only four parents' but I said these are my parents. They're four moms because they have been for 18 years now," Claudia said.

"I was just baffled I couldn't believe it," Christina Bills, Claudia’s Mom said.

Milton's High School Principal wrote in an email to students to follow the limitations on group gatherings, siblings and grandparents and other relatives will not be allowed to attend the live presentation.

The graduation plan was approved by the Rock County Health Department.

"I feel like disrespected in a way because I've never had that typical family lifestyle and to be judged for it now," Claudia said. "They said strictly parents, but who are they to judge who my parents are or aren't."

"If the number is 4 stick to 4. if the number is 2 stick to 2. The number isn't the issue it's the labeling of who can come," Christina said.

Claudia said she plans to have her diploma mailed instead of walking across the stage since her family can't be there.

NBC15 reached out to the Milton School District Superintendent earlier this afternoon. He declined an on-camera interview.