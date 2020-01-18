Milton man arrested for 4th OWI

A man was arrested for his fourth OWI on Friday night in Rock County.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle runoff near the intersection of E. Maple Beach Drive and N. Crestwood Drive at 10:36 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the driver, Christopher Tolin, 54 of Milton, and found his vehicle was involved in a traffic crash, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies witnessed signs of impairment and after administering standardized field sobriety tests, a deputy found probable cause to arrest Tolin for operating while intoxicated. A check through Department of Transportation records showed three prior OWI convictions, making this a felony fourth offense OWI.

Investigation of the crash scene showed the snowy road conditions contributed to Tolin failing to maintain his lane of travel before he drove into the ditch and struck a tree.