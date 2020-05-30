Milton man killed in Janesville car crash

A 43-year-old Milton man has died after a car crash early Saturday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says around 12:48 a.m. authorities responded to a single car crash at E Hwy 14 and S Scharine Road.

Investigators believe a 2000 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on S Scharine Road when it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of S Scharine Road and E Hwy 14.

Police say the car continued through the intersection and collided with an embankment on the south side of E Hwy 14.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the driver, a 43 year old Milton man sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center by Janesville Fire and EMS.

Police say life saving measures were continued at Mercy Hospital unfortunately the male succumbed to the injuries from the crash. The passenger, a 32 year old Milton man, was also transported to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center where he is in stable condition.

Investigators believe alcohol is a factor in the crash. The driver’s name will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of the family.

The crash, which is being reconstructed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, remains under investigation at this time.