Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo confirms he will be a father

The Milwaukee Bucks' Greek forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo has confirmed he will be a father.

Antetokounmpo announced he is expecting his first child Wednesday during team media availability.

He joked around before he confirmed the news, "Uhhh...okay, uh, yeah actually I don't follow her (girlfriend) on Instagram so I don't know if she posted it or not....uhhhhh I haven't seen no belly."

But then went on and said, "I haven't seen a baby bump so I don't know...I'm just joking, yeah there is a baby. Yeah we're excited to have our first baby."

An Instagram post from Antetokounmpo's girlfriend also shows the couple is expecting a child.

A photo was posted with a baby giraffe stuffed toy, a baby-sized Antetokounmpo jersey and the message: "BABY FR34K COMING SOON.

Antetokounmpo says he won't share the due date yet.

But he said to reporters that he will definitely have some "Baby Zoom Freaks."

The Nike Zoom Freak is his designer shoe that was released this year.