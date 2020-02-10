Milwaukee Bucks Sign Marvin Williams

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Marvin Williams.

Currently in his 15th NBA season, Williams averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 41 games with the Hornets this season while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from three. The 6-8 forward played in 429 games (348 starts) over the last six seasons with Charlotte where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game.

Originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the second overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Williams has played in 1,055 career games, making 828 starts, with Atlanta (2005-12), Utah (2012-14) and Charlotte (2014-20). He holds career averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game. The North Carolina product is a career 44.3% shooter from the field with a 36.2% mark from three-point range.

Williams has also appeared in 49 playoff games throughout his career with both the Hawks and Hornets. In postseason action, Williams is averaging 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.

Once Williams finalized his buyout with Charlotte, he quickly became a target for other contenders in the East.

Williams will wear No. 20 for the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster is now at 17 players.

