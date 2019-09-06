Milwaukee Bucks announce bobblehead giveaways this season

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that fourteen games at Fiserv Forum will feature fan giveaways.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP bobblehead giveaway will be for all fans on Friday, December 6 when the Bucks take on the L.A. Clippers. Friday, Dec. 6

On Sunday, December 22 when Milwaukee hosts Indiana will be the Bango Bobbleahd Snow Globe giveaway for the first 10, 000 fans.

Also up for grabs this season include items like a Antetokounmpo mean mug gnome and Brook and Robin Lopez youth jerseys.

Additional highlights of the giveaway schedule include “Coach Buds” – Mike Budenholzer ear buds – on Saturday, Dec. 28 courtesy of FOX Sports Wisconsin, a Bucks scarf courtesy of Potawatomi on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and a Greek-themed T-shirt on Friday, Jan. 31.

The Bucks tip off the 2019-2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 26th against the Miami Heat.

For more giveaways during the 2019-2020 season, head here.