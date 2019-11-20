Milwaukee Bucks introduce new Cream City uniform

A fourth uniform is joining the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup.

The team unveiled the Nike Cream City Edition Uniform on Wednesday. The uniform will make its debut on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. It will be worn 20 times throughout the rest of the season.

The cream colored uniform is a nod to the bricks that built Milwaukee's foundation and gave the city its nickname, "Cream City."

The uniform features green and blue striping with the words "Cream city" across the front of the uniform. A stylized "m" is found on the shorts.

The Bucks Cream City Edition Collection goes on sale Nov. 27 online. It will also be available at the Bucks Pro Shop.

The Bucks Nike Cream City Edition joins the Association (white), Icon (green) and Statement (black) Edition uniforms.