Milwaukee Bucks start emergency relief fund for part-time employees

The Milwaukee Bucks established an emergency relief fund to help its part-time employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucks Emergency Relief Fund will provide financial relief to Fiserv Forum's part-time employees, as well as part-time employees of Levy, Fiserv Forum's food and beverage provider; ABM, the arena's housekeeping employer; Reef Parking and SP+, the Deer District's parking partners; and Menominee Nation Arena, home of the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

So far, the Bucks have provided $500,000 in financial assistance to the part-time employees, with an additional $500,000 forthcoming through the Emergency Relief Fund.

An announcement was made last month that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each contributed $100,000, which was followed by all Bucks players committing to donate to the relief effort. Bucks ownership is matching all player donations.

"Our part-time arena staff is there for us day in and day out, and we want to be there for them during this tumultuous time," said Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry. "We are thankful for the generous financial support by every Bucks player, team management and team ownership for these deserving employees, and we will look to continue to raise additional funds for this relief effort."

The Bucks Emergency Relief Fund is administered by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and with support of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.