Milwaukee Public Schools severs contract with Milwaukee police

The Milwaukee Public School Board has unanimously voted to end its contract with the Milwaukee Police Department, following an outcry from students urging schools bring the partnership to an end.

After nearly three hours, the Board of Directors voted to cut ties with MPD. That decision came after listening to testimony from dozens of parents, students and community members, who were in support of removing police officers from schools, FOX6 reports.

And that is what the vote means for most Milwaukee families - that Milwaukee police officers will no longer serve as School Resource Officers in Milwaukee schools.

The contract to have SROs cost the district nearly $500,000 a year.

Proponents are instead pushing to better support students with more nurses, psychologists, social workers and trauma specialists.

Here in Madison, support for removing SROs in the Madison Metropolitan School District has grown. Already the Madison Teachers Union and the School Board President, Gloria Reyes, have supported removing SROs and replacing them with support staff like in Milwaukee.

A Milwaukee spokesperson issued a statement Thursday, saying that "We agree with the many voices from our community who believe that the funding should be reinvested into our public school system to support social services." The statement went on to say that police will continue to support MPS and its students, FOX6 reports.