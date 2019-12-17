Milwaukee Tool investing $7.5 million in Sun Prairie, $100 million in Menomonee Falls

A nine-figure investment by Milwaukee Tools means nearly 1,000 new jobs are coming to southern and southeastern Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday.

The company plans to spend $100 million to create a new campus in Menomonee Falls that is designed to go along with its Global Headquarters in Brookfield, the Governor’s Office said. Additionally, Sun Prairie will see a $7.5 million expansion of Milwaukee Tools subsidiary in Sun Prairie.

“The people of Milwaukee Tool are our most valued resource. It is their passion for our brand and their obsession with our users that continues to drive a culture of success,” Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman said.

Altogether, power tool maker expects to create 870 new jobs in the region in the next five years.

“Our state is extremely grateful that Milwaukee Tool continues to expand and invest in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “From the company’s name to the quality of its tools, Milwaukee Tool demonstrates that Wisconsin products – and Wisconsin workers – are the best not only in the nation but in the world.”

The new Menomonee Falls campus will consist of a building that sits on Flint Drive that is currently being remodeled as well as a newly acquired plot of land on Leatherwood Court. In all, the company now had 65 acres of land, it says will help them grow, expand and consolidate operations in Wisconsin. The new campus could end up encompassing up to 2.5 million square feet of space.

“These expansions are necessary for Milwaukee Tool to sustain our growth by delivering disruptive innovation to users on job sites around the world,” Richman said.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes called Milwaukee Tool a “success story and an economic powerhouse for the Milwaukee region and the entire state.”

“We are pleased to be able to assist the company as it continues to grow in Wisconsin by leaps and bounds,” Hughes added.

According to Evers’ Office, WEDC has been working with Milwaukee Tool in 2016 and, in that year, the company pledged to create 1,812 new jobs and invest $174.5 million in capital expenditures over the coming five years in order to receive $46 million in tax incentives. According to numbers generated by Milwaukee Tool, the state income taxes alone of the jobs created would amount to $7.2 million per year. Another study predicted the overall investments will indirectly create over 4,000 jobs in the region.

