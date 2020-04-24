Milwaukee-based tech company helping grocers maintain social distancing

A Milwaukee-based tech company is helping Madison-based Metcalfe’s Market enforce social distancing in its grocery stores during the pandemic.

Scanalytics, which makes floor senor technology to track and collect data on human movement patterns, says it is helping Metcalfe’s improve its capacity for shopping, and for no charge, Wisconsininno.com reports.

The issue for grocers like Metcalfe’s is that they have to lower the number of shoppers that visit the store, in order to follow social distancing guidelines per the 'Safer at Home' order that went into effect April 24.

Groceries can now only admit 50 percent of its general capacity at a single time. So Metcalfe’s hopes the tech Scanalytics has to offer might make that challenge a bit easier to overcome.

Scanalytics’ system will provide real-time data to Metcalfe’s employees, which can be reviewed via an app on phones. When that reduced capacity is reached, workers get an alert from the app.

Scanalytics is also making a data tool that allows customers to view how many people are shopping before they head to the grocery store.

According to the 'Safer at Home' order: For stores of more than 50,000 square feet: a. Limit the number of customers in the store at one time (excluding employees) to 4 people per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space; b. Offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations, which according to the order are people over 60, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.