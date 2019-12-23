Milwaukee bus driver saves two dogs wandering the streets

Two lost dogs are back home with their family thanks to a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver.

(Source: Milwaukee Co. Transit System via WITI)

Jaime Grabowski spotted the dogs running around midnight on Dec. 18, near S Howell Ave. and E Oklahoma Ave., in southern Milwaukee. She stopped her bus, slid open the driver’s side window, and called out to the pair.

'Hey, you two! You need to go home right now,' Jaime can be heard saying in surveillance video from the bus. 'C`mon, c`mon inside!

Grabowaski then contacted MCTS dispatchers to notify them about her unusual situation. Then, she sat and played with the dogs until a police officer arrived. The officer carried the dogs to his squad car and transported them to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

Staff there determined that the dogs, both about two years old, were in good health.

It turns out they had escaped their family’s yard two and a half miles away from where they were found. The family had been out searching for them all night, but hadn’t been able to find them.

