Milwaukee car crash kills 3, injures 2

Authorities in Milwaukee say three people are dead and two injured after a car crashed into a tree.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says two adults and a child are dead after the Friday night crash. Police say the child was a 3-year-old girl.

Police say another young girl and a boy are in critical conditions. Those children are about 2 years old. Police say a witness reported the car was traveling fast when the driver lost control and crashed into the tree about 8:15 p.m. Friday on Milwaukee's north side.

Names of the victims have not been released.